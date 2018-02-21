Orange continues commitment to full fibre as it delivers strong financials for 2017

Orange has posted record growth in revenues in its Spanish business unit, with revenues climbing 7.1 per cent and adjusted EBIDTA soaring by 17 per cent, according to a company release…

It was a strong performance across the board, as Orange posted its financial results for 2017.

“2017 was a remarkable year for Orange in more ways than one. The Group delivered an excellent commercial performance, driven by very high-speed broadband. We now have 4.7 million fibre customers and 46 million 4G customers across the Group. This performance has translated into solid financial results. Thanks to a strong fourth quarter, revenues in France returned to growth for the first time since 2009. Spain maintained its impressive growth, while our Africa & Middle East segment recovered strong momentum, with 3% revenue growth year on year.

Orange owns and operates Europe's second biggest fibre network, with a huge presence in France, Spain, Romania and Moldova, amongst others. In Q4 of 2017, Orange added 164,000 new customers to its fibre network in France and 175,000 in Spain.

Orange's board of directors has confirmed a payment of 0.65 Euros per share in response to the company's strong financial performance in 2017.