Deutsche Telekom, Huawei and Intel hail significant step towards 2019 5G rollout

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 20 February 18

The tests were conducted in Deutsche Telekom's R&D facility in Bonn, Germany

Deutsche Telekom has joined forces with Intel and Huawei to undertake ground breaking 5G testing. The group set out to showcase the world's first 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the 3GPP R15 Standard with a commercial base station in an operator lab environment…

Deutsche Telekom has joined forces with Intel and Huawei to undertake ground breaking 5G testing.

The group set out to showcase the world's first 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the 3GPP R15 Standard with a commercial base station in an operator lab environment.

"After delivering leading contributions to the 3GPP’s work on 5G standards, Deutsche Telekom, Huawei and Intel moved swiftly to jointly achieve implementation progress through standards-based interoperability testing. The successful testing in our 5G:haus operator environment is  another significant step on the path to 5G ecosystem maturity and early 5G commercialisation,” said Arash Ashouriha, senior vice president for technology and innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

This successful test was conducted in Bonn, Germany and is based on Huawei's 5G commercial base station and Intel's third generation 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform (MTP). The group has hailed the test results as a critical step towards the early development of full commercial 5G equipment in 2019.

"The success of this testing in Bonn shows that Deutsche Telekom, Intel and Huawei continue to work closely to drive the commercial readiness of 5G NR. As the standard continues to be updated, Huawei will continue to work with all parties to step up additional interoperability tests and promote the 5G industry maturity process, and to welcome the arrival of the entire industry digitisation,” said Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei’s 5G product line.

 

