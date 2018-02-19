Turkcell profits jump 32.6% as company focuses on 5G

Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell has recorded a 32.6per cent jump in profits to TRY1.98 billion (£376 million), according to the company's fourth quarter financial report…

Turkish telecoms operator Turkcell has recorded a 32.6per cent jump in profits to TRY1.98 billion (£376 million), according to the company's fourth quarter financial report.

Revenues for the year rose to TRY17.632 (£3.34 billion), an increase of 23.4 per cent from the previous year.

"Turkcell is the world's fastest-growing telecommunications company with a 23.4 per cent growth rate in 2017," Turkcell's CEO, Kaan Terzioglu, told a press conference in Istanbul.

In 2017 Turkcell added 1.1 million new mobile customers to is books, boosting total customer subscriptions to 34.1 million. Turkcell's total number of customers, spread across mobile, fixed line and TV subscriptions, reached 36.7 million, an increase of 1.5 million year on year.

Turkcell is Turkey's biggest mobile operator. It also has operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Northern Cyprus.

The company has recently announced that it will collaborate with Samsung, ZTE, Huawei and Ericsson in a number of 5G trials in Turkey and throughout Europe. Most recently, Turkcell completed a study with Huawei aimed at making better use of spectrum for 5G deployment. The study took place at Turkcell's 5G test centre in Ankara.

Turkcell's chief network officer, Gediz Sezgin, said that the test results could help to "enhance spectral efficiency and improve user experience."