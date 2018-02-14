BT ties up new Premier League deal

BT has secured the rights to English Premier League matches for another 3 years, according to a company release. BT will pay £295 million per season from the 2019/20 onwards…

BT will pay £295 million per season from the 2019/20 onwards. The company will make an initial payment of £26.5 million, followed by six instalments of £145 million, payable every six months until December 2021.

“The Premier League is undoubtedly the most competitive and exciting domestic league in the world, so we’re delighted that our customers will be able to continue enjoying Saturday games on BT Sport… BT Sport is enjoyed by over five million households and pubs and clubs across the UK. We are excited about the opportunity to bring this great content to even more TV and mobile customers as we pursue our strategy of being the best provider of converged network services in the UK,” said Marc Allera, chief executive of BT’s Consumer division.

From the 2019/2020 season, BT Sport will host 32 matches at 12:30pm on Saturdays, as opposed to its current slot of 5:30pm on Saturday.

BT Group's share price jumped by 1.6% on the completion of the deal, to trade at £2.30 on the London Stock Exchange.