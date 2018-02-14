£11.2m superfast broadband scheme to bring full fibre connectivity to 14,000 rural premises

UK Internet Service Provider Airband has announced that it has connected the first customer in a scheme that will bring full fibre, superfast broadband services to 14,000 premises in Shropshire, England, by 2020. "Rural Shropshire suffers with some of the poorest broadband speeds in the UK…

UK Internet Service Provider Airband has announced that it has connected the first customer in a scheme that will bring full fibre, superfast broadband services to 14,000 premises in Shropshire, England, by 2020.

"Rural Shropshire suffers with some of the poorest broadband speeds in the UK, and we are delighted to be playing a significant role in turning this situation around. This key milestone highlights the progress we're making to help connect rural residents across the county. The project will be going live in five phases. Phase 1 of the project is due to complete in Spring and involves 28 transmitter sites. During this period, Airband will be making Superfast broadband available to 7,000 homes. Further areas will be going live incrementally as the network is created," said Dave Lloyd, project manager at Airband.

Andrew Lee and his wife Sulayma, who live in a village outside Shifnal, are the first to be installed with Superfast broadband under the first phase of the project. The couple have been waiting for faster broadband for four years and are delighted to now have a Superfast broadband connection from Airband.

"We live in a tiny village with just 46 houses three miles from Shifnal, close to Cosford airbase but our communications have always been poor," said Mr Lee.

"When BT upgraded the exchange in Albrighton it didn't make any difference to us, so we were really keen to get a better connection with Airband," he added.

"It's a challenging location so installation wasn't straightforward. I think this is because we are in a valley and it took a while to establish line-of-sight connection and also because our house is a listed building. They were very patient and thorough and to be honest I'm overjoyed with the results.

"Before our Airband connection, we had download speed of 2.5 Mbps. Streaming stuff was awful - it was always buffering, and working from home was almost impossible. Now we have 30 Mbps and I am able to work from home when I need to," he said.