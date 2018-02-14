Hyperoptic showcases UK's fastest 10Gbps home broadband

UK based fibre broadband provider, Hyperoptic, has showcased the UK's fastest home broadband service, during a series of live tests in London. At the former Olympic Village, Hyperoptic achieved speeds of 10Gbps, 276 times faster than the UK's current average download speed.

Sharon White, chief executive of the UK's telecoms regulator Ofcom was in attendance to witness the record breaking attempt.

“The amount of internet data used by people in the UK is growing by around half every year. So, we’ll increasingly need full-fibre broadband services like this to provide faster, more reliable connections and capacity to our homes and offices. We’re seeing real momentum behind full-fibre, with bigger and bolder commitments from companies of all sizes to build broadband that can support the UK’s digital future,” she said.

10Gbps broadband would revolutionise internet services around the country. Speeds of 10Gbps would allow consumers to download a standard HD movie in around 4 seconds, or download a 4K UHD movie in just 1 minute.

Hyperoptic are pushing ahead with plans for superfast full fibre connectivity throughout the UK.

“We have carried out this trial to elevate the debate in a largely stagnant industry. While the market incumbents focus on sweating their copper assets and lobbying the likes of the ASA to convince them that its acceptable to market their Fibre-to-the-Cabinet services as ‘fibre,’ we are proudly setting a new standard. With full fibre our customers across 30 UK towns and cities can enjoy symmetrical gigabit services today. This 10Gb test proves that our network can scale in the future,” said Dana Tobak, CEO, Hyperoptic.

