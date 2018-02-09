Ericsson launches new software to boost 5G testing

Ericsson has launched its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software, hailing it as a major step towards enhancing its 5G platform. Ericsson believes that this launch will benefit operators pushing to be "…

Ericsson has launched its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software, hailing it as a major step towards enhancing its 5G platform. Ericsson believes that this launch will benefit operators pushing to be "first to market" with their 5G offerings.

“Operators who want to be early with 5G now have the essential pieces for launching 5G networks already this year. With our expanded platform, they will get more efficient networks as well as opportunities to create new revenues from emerging consumer and industrial use cases,” said Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson.

Ericsson introduced its 5G Platform in February 2017 with additions made in September the same year. It comprises the 5G core, radio, and transport portfolios together with OSS/BSS, network services and security.

To capture growth opportunities presented by new 5G use cases, Ericsson expands its 5G Core System offering with new capabilities to support 5G NR and also enhances its Distributed Cloud solution.

Ericsson has been working with Italian operator TIM on its 5G testing in recent months.

“Ericsson is an important enabler of our 5G in-field innovation activities that span several cities in Italy. Together, last December – marking an Italian record - we activated a 5G NR cell in the mmW frequencies in the city of Torino, reaching speeds above 20Gbps. We are looking forward to testing Ericsson’s new solutions that will contribute to address the wide variety of use cases we are working on,” said Giovanni Ferigo, CTO, TIM.