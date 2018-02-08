Thursday, 08 February 2018

Vodafone UK unveils new CTO

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 07 February 18

Scott Petty will pick up the reins as Vodafone UK's new CTO with immediate effect

Vodafone UK has appointed a new chief technology officer, according to a company statement. Scott Petty will take over the position from current incumbent Jorge Fernandes. 

“I’m delighted to be joining Vodafone UK at this exciting time, as we drive forward the likes of artificial intelligence, 5G and full fibre broadband, all of which will power the new digital economy. We aim to be the key enabler of this digital revolution, drawing on our leading position in areas such as IoT and unified communications to transform how businesses operate and how we live our lives,” said Petty upon his appointment.

Petty has previously worked as Vodafone Group's technology enterprise director, where he was responsible for defining and implementing the group’s technology strategy for enterprise. During his tenure, Vodafone enjoyed particular success and secured market leading positions in several areas of enterprise services, including fixed network services, unified communications and IoT solutions.

Scott joined Vodafone in 2009 from Dimension Data.

 

