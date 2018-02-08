BT steps up its fight against cybercrime

BT has announced plans to step up its fight against cybercrime by sharing the data it collects with other internet service providers (ISPs). The UK's former state provider has urged other telcos to follow its lead and do the same…

“This is an important step in helping the government achieve its aim of making the UK the safest place to live and do business online. We believe that only by working together with government and the rest of the telecommunications industry can we collectively succeed in stemming the tide of cyber-crime. That’s why we’re urging other ISPs to join us in sharing threat information in a more open and collaborative way," said Mark Hughes, CEO BT Security.

BT has launched a free, collaborative platform to enable ISPs to share information about new threats online.

“We’ve been taking a more proactive and automated approach to blocking malicious code and harmful website content on our infrastructure for some time, in line with the NCSC’s Active Cyber Defence strategy. This allows us to mitigate a high volume of cyber threats before they have a chance to take hold and impact our customers. By sharing our malware data, we’re empowering other ISPs to provide their customers with the same level of protection, should they choose to take action,” he added.

BT has identified and shared over 200,000 malicious domains since last year. BT's team of 2,500 cyber security experts currently deal with around 50 million malicious emails per month – nearly 20 malicious emails per second.