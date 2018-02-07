Nokia and EDF test industrial applications for IoT tech

Nokia and French energy firm EDF have joined forces to conduct a series of tests around Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The pair will test the performance of LPWA wireless network technologies at Nokia's testing lab in France. “The use of IoT devices in industrial networks is in its infancy…

Nokia and French energy firm EDF have joined forces to conduct a series of tests around Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The pair will test the performance of LPWA wireless network technologies at Nokia's testing lab in France.

“The use of IoT devices in industrial networks is in its infancy, but given the expected huge numbers of devices that will be deployed in the future, it is critical that our customers can evaluate now the various technologies before making substantial investments. Nokia’s Device Testing Lab, staffed by some of the most experienced wireless networking experts in the industry, will make it much easier for EDF to evaluate the performance of LPWA against other emerging technologies and reduce the risk of future deployments,” said Matthieu Bourguignon, head of Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Europe, for Nokia.

EDF's research and development wing will utilise Nokia's testing lab in France, to conduct a series of investigations into the emerging standards for IoT technology. Nokia's test centre allows devices to be tested on real network infrastructure rather than a simulated network.

“The Internet of Things offers tremendous opportunities for our group. Many use cases can be enabled by IOT technologies in various businesses from power generation to marketing. As the R&D engine of the EDF Group, it is our responsibility to characterise the objects, their connectivity, their integration into IoT platforms and the related end-to end cybersecurity properties. Among the connectivity solutions, it is essential that we understand the performance, the maturity and the adequacy of each technology for our different use cases by an objective and agnostic approach. The cellular IOT technologies (LTE-M and NB-IOT) are two major technologies that we have decided to test with Nokia, which provides us with a very interesting test environment and valuable expertise to carry out these evaluations,” said Stéphane Tanguy, head of IT Systems, EDF R&D.