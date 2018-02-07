TM Forum helps CSPs boost their operations with launch of new ODA programme

Tm Forum has launched its Open Digital Architecture programme, which it says will enable communication service providers (CSPs) to radically simplify and automate their existing operations. The ODA is intended to replace traditional operational and business support system architecture…

Tm Forum has launched its Open Digital Architecture programme, which it says will enable communication service providers (CSPs) to radically simplify and automate their existing operations. The ODA is intended to replace traditional operational and business support system architecture.

“The telecoms industry is at a crossroads. There is a window of opportunity to move beyond connectivity and embrace new opportunities for growth. To succeed the industry must radically simplify and automate core business operations to deliver the agility and efficiency needed to compete in today’s market," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum.

The ODA programme has been developed through extensive collaboration and consultation with experts from across the telecoms sector.

"The ODA is a starting pistol being fired by many hands joined together. It embraces a bold vision for completely zero-touch business operations – with no human intervention end-to-end - using the latest technologies including Artificial Intelligence. TM Forum and its members are doing what we do best: collaborating and executing; bringing the best minds in the industry together to set the vision, pace, and practical and affordable path to transformation.”

The ODA programme combines proven best practices from the world of cloud computing with TM Forum’s work on zero-touch orchestration operations and management; digital ecosystem management, data analytics; AI and its suite of more than 50 Open APIs which are in use today by over 600 companies worldwide, creating a comprehensive architecture blueprint.

“A consensus is emerging around the digital transformation required for CSPs to deliver the Open Digital Ecosystems of the next decade. TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture creates a pragmatic transformation roadmap which we are drawing on as we identify the architectural patterns that facilitate the unlocking of capabilities within of our existing infrastructure. It will also allow us to exploit the opportunities created via newer technologies that enable us to deliver efficient and reliable services into the new digital economy,” said George Glass, chief systems architect at BT.