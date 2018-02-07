Ooredoo rolls out 4G+ services in Myanmar

Ooredoo is bringing superfast connectivity to the people of Myanmar, as it rolls out 4G+ services in 200 locations across the country. Ooredoo is the first operator in Myanmar to offer 4G+ services…

Ooredoo is bringing superfast connectivity to the people of Myanmar, as it rolls out 4G+ services in 200 locations across the country. Ooredoo is the first operator in Myanmar to offer 4G+ services, and has now reached 15 million customers.

“We are proud to have delivered this upgrade to over 200 townships in such a short amount of time, making the fastest speeds available a daily reality for our customers. We have big plans for 2018 and are working hard for network upgrade. We want our customers to be able to enjoy the best of the internet in a way that is personal and unique to them,” said Vikram Sinha, CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar.

Users in Myanmar can now experience download speeds of up to 500 Mbps. Ooredoo Myanmar has invested nearly $200 million in upgrading its 4G networks, which now cover 87% of Myanmar's territory. Ooredoo has publicly stated that it intends to increase this figure to 92% by the end of 2018. Myanmar has one of the fastest developing telecoms sectors in South East Asia.

“We are on a mission to enable customers across our footprint to access and enjoy the internet, and enhance their digital experience. Through our network modernisation programme, we have successfully brought 4G+ services to our customers in Myanmar, allowing individuals and businesses to take advantage of the host of new opportunities that faster internet can bring them,” said Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, group chief executive officer, Ooredoo.