Huawei signs £3bn procurement deal with the UK

Huawei has signed a £3 billion, five-year procurement deal with the UK government, according to a company release.vHuawei chairwoman Sun Yafang met with the UK's Theresa May in Beijing last week to discuss investment in the UK. The deal is expected to help UK companies export their products to China.

“Huawei values long-term partnership. The UK was one of the first international markets we entered, when we opened our first office there in 2001. We have now been working with our major customers in the UK for more than twelve years, helping to build a better-connected UK. Over the coming years we look forward to continuing to collaborate with our customers and partners to help keep the UK at the very forefront of the digital age,” said Sun Yafang, Huawei Group chairwoman.

The new deal represents a sizable increase in Huawei's investment levels in the UK economy, stepping up from the £1.3 billion the company invested from 2012-2017.

“Thanks to the drive and innovation of UK business, backed by this Government, trade between the UK and China is already at record levels. This visit is an opportunity to further showcase the best of British and boost jobs and prosperity throughout the UK,” said the British PM.

Huawei already has a number of extensive partnerships with UK companies. It has worked with BT Group and Vodafone Group for over 12 years. Huawei also has two joint innovation centres in the UK, one in Ipswich with BT, and one in Newbury with Vodafone.