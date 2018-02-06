Europe's Aviation Network ready for take off

Deutsche Telekom, Nokia and Inmarsat have completed a key step in the rollout of its European Aviation Network (EAN), the world’s first integrated S-band satellite and complementary LTE…

Deutsche Telekom, Nokia and Inmarsat have completed a key step in the rollout of its European Aviation Network (EAN), the world’s first integrated S-band satellite and complementary LTE-based terrestrial network, according to a company release.

“With the completion of the first ever integrated pan-European LTE ground network component, we are now able to fully support EAN’s satellite connectivity and maximise the performance of the EAN system,” said Rolf Nafziger, senior vice president, International Wholesale Business at Deutsche Telekom.

DT said that the network had been specifically designed to meet the future capacity demands of the next 15 years. The network will serve the aviation industry and will provide high speed connectivity to airline passengers throughout Europe.

“EAN is the world’s first dedicated aviation connectivity solution which effectively combines space and ground-based components, overcoming the traditional limitations of inflight internet,” said Frederik van Essen, senior vice president at Inmarsat Aviation.

“Bringing connectivity to the skies is a complex effort and we could only realize this through strategic collaboration with our European partners.”

The network has around 300 base stations spread across the EU's member states, plus Switzerland and Norway.