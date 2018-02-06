Tuesday, 06 February 2018

Broadcom ups Qualcomm take-over bid to $121 billion

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 05 February 18

Broadcom has stated that this is the final bid in its log running attempt to buy Qualcomm

International telecoms conglomerate Broadcom has increased its offer to purchase Qualcomm to a reported $121 billion. Under the new proposal, Qualcomm's shareholders would receive $60 in cash and $22 in Broadcom stock for every share they own…

International telecoms conglomerate Broadcom has increased its offer to purchase Qualcomm to a reported $121 billion. Under the new proposal, Qualcomm's shareholders would receive $60 in cash and $22 in Broadcom stock for every share they own. This represents a sizable increase from Broadcom's previous offer of $60 cash plus $10 stock per share.

"Consistent with its fiduciary duties, the Qualcomm Board of Directors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, will review the revised proposal to determine the course of action it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.  Qualcomm will have no further comment on the proposal until its board of directors has completed its review," read a statement from Qualcomm's board.

Qualcomm has vigorously resisted previous offers, claiming that they significantly undervalued the company. It remains to be seen whether Broadcom has done enough to meet Qualcomm's board of directors' valuation of the company. Broadcom has described its latest bid as its "best and final" offer. Broadcom has also stated that the improved price is contingent upon Qualcomm completing its proposed acquisition of NXP Semiconductors at the agreed price of $110 per share.

Broadcom's acquisition of Qualcomm would be subject to rigorous regulatory approval and would be one of the biggest tech acquisitions in history.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 