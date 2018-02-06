Global round-up - Nokia inks deal in China, while Singtel ups its investment in India

Ireland - Nova Telecom has formed a partnership with Cambridge Broadband Networks (CNBL) to deliver enterprise grade, fixed wireless services throughout Ireland. The fixed wireless services will provide download speeds of 300 Mbps. "Momentum for innovative projects, such as this, is growing rapidly and CBNL’s latest microwave and millimetre wave technology is increasingly being used as the go…

Ireland - Nova Telecom has formed a partnership with Cambridge Broadband Networks (CNBL) to deliver enterprise grade, fixed wireless services throughout Ireland. The fixed wireless services will provide download speeds of 300 Mbps.

"Momentum for innovative projects, such as this, is growing rapidly and CBNL’s latest microwave and millimetre wave technology is increasingly being used as the go-to solution for pre-5G fixed wireless, backhaul and smart city connectivity," said CEO of CBNL, Lionel Chmilewsky.

The first phase of the new Nova Telecom network will be launched in the city of Cork in 3 months' time. Read more here

China – Nokia has teamed up with China Unicom to rollout its cloud native core network technology in seven provinces across China. The plan will allow China Unicom to deploy VoLTE services from a single platform to its domestic customers in China.

"The network will deliver new capabilities and allow China Unicom to accelerate the launch of new services, while new agility will help enable a smooth transition toward 5G in the future," Gao Bo, head of the China Unicom customer business team at Nokia Shanghai Bell.

Samoa – TE Subcom and Samoa Submarine Cable Company will construct a new submarine cable depot in Apia, Samoa, which will maintain at least 20 subsea cables in the South Pacific.

The new depot will enable the partners to maintain more than 51,000 km of telecommunications subsea cabling in the area.

“Maintenance services are a key part of our global cable operations, and as a maintenance provider…we’re investing long-term in the South Pacific region and this new depot demonstrates our commitment to supporting our clientele in the area,” said James Herron, MD for Marine Operations, TE SubCom.

India – Singtel International Investments (SII) is set to increase its stake in Indian telecoms firm Bharti Telecom at a cost of up to $413 million. In doing so, SII will increase its stake in Bharti Airtel to 39.5%.

“This is a good opportunity for us to deepen our strategic partnership with Airtel. While there are currently headwinds in India, we take a long-term view of our investment in Airtel which continues to be a strong market leader in a region with rapidly increasing smartphone penetration and mobile data adoption,” said Arthur Lang, CEO International, CII.

Thailand and Laos – Thailand and Laos have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a three year period of collaboration between the country's telecoms sectors.

The two countries will collaborate on a variety o f initiatives including ICT, digital technology, cyber security and the cultivation of their respective digital economies.