Onecom to acquire 3,000 fixed line and broadband accounts from True Telecom

The UK's largest independent business telecoms provider, Onecom, is set to acquire the entire customer base of True Telecom, who have been placed into administration…

The UK's largest independent business telecoms provider, Onecom, is set to acquire the entire customer base of True Telecom, who have been placed into administration, according to a company statement.

The deal will see 3,000 fixed line and broadband accounts migrated to Onecom. True Telecom was placed into administration in November 2017. The administrators intend to sell the business as a going concern in the coming months.

“This deal ends a period of uncertainty for True Telecom customers, whilst delivering a significant volume of fixed-line and broadband accounts to our business, said Darren Ridge, CEO of Onecom.

“It is our intention to support True Telecom customers to the very best of our ability in order to provide them with the value and quality of offering that have become synonymous with Onecom over the years," he added.

Onecom has set itself the target of achieving a turnover of £100 million, through a programme of organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Onecom currently provides over 325,000 mobile connections, delivering communication services and unified solutions across fixed line voice, connectivity and cloud computing to businesses and enterprises across the UK.