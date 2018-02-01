Thursday, 01 February 2018

Virgin Media Business and Versa Networks agree strategic partnership

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Thursday 01 February 18

The partnership will allow Virgin Media Business to use Versa Network's Cloud IP platform to provide a wide range of SD-WAN services

Virgin Media Business is to partner with network solutions firm Versa Networks to provide its enterprise customers with a host of secure software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) services. These services will allow Virgin Media Business' customers to integrate with the cloud and improve automation and network security…

Virgin Media Business is to partner with network solutions firm Versa Networks to provide its enterprise customers with a host of secure software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) services. These services will allow Virgin Media Business' customers to integrate with the cloud and improve automation and network security. SD-WAN services can be used to connect enterprise networks, including multiple dispersed sites and data centres, with more open and flexible hardware than traditional WAN solutions.  

“Versa Networks is a true market disruptor and therefore the perfect strategic fit for Virgin Media Business.  Our partnership will put the cloud at the heart of our enterprise network and allow us to offer our customers an industry-leading service that gives them greater agility, flexibility and control over how they design and manage their corporate network to unlock their digital potential,” Peter Kelly, Managing Director of Virgin Media Business.

The partnership will allow Virgin Media Business to use Versa Network's Cloud IP platform to provide a suite of secure SD-WAN services.

“We are excited about partnering with Virgin Media Business to offer business essential SD-WAN services that enables them to provide excellent application user experience, agility, security and simplification to their customers’ networks.  This collaboration is a testament to our ability to provide innovative solutions as organisations evolve on their digital transformation journey,” said Kumar Mehta, co-founder and CDO of Versa Networks.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 