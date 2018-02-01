Virgin Media Business and Versa Networks agree strategic partnership

Virgin Media Business is to partner with network solutions firm Versa Networks to provide its enterprise customers with a host of secure software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) services. These services will allow Virgin Media Business' customers to integrate with the cloud and improve automation and network security…

“Versa Networks is a true market disruptor and therefore the perfect strategic fit for Virgin Media Business. Our partnership will put the cloud at the heart of our enterprise network and allow us to offer our customers an industry-leading service that gives them greater agility, flexibility and control over how they design and manage their corporate network to unlock their digital potential,” Peter Kelly, Managing Director of Virgin Media Business.

The partnership will allow Virgin Media Business to use Versa Network's Cloud IP platform to provide a suite of secure SD-WAN services.

“We are excited about partnering with Virgin Media Business to offer business essential SD-WAN services that enables them to provide excellent application user experience, agility, security and simplification to their customers’ networks. This collaboration is a testament to our ability to provide innovative solutions as organisations evolve on their digital transformation journey,” said Kumar Mehta, co-founder and CDO of Versa Networks.