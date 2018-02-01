Eir pulls out of Ireland's National Broadband Plan

Former Irish incumbent Eir has announced its intention to withdraw from Ireland's National Broadband Plan tender process with immediate effect. "Based upon the significant commercial issues and complexity within the tender process…

Former Irish incumbent Eir has announced its intention to withdraw from Ireland's National Broadband Plan tender process with immediate effect.

"Based upon the significant commercial issues and complexity within the tender process, together with growing uncertainty on a range of regulatory and pricing issues that reside outside of the NBP process, the company's board has decided that the risks are too great for its continued participation in the NBP. Therefore, Eir has reluctantly taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the tender process," read a statement from Eir, released on Thursday.

Over the past 5 years, Eir has invested €1.6 billion to improve Ireland's telecommunications infrastructure. The company has said that it will continue to support the National Broadband Plan by granting commercial access to its infrastructure.

"Eir also remains fully committed to completing the rollout of high speed broadband in rural Ireland through the commitment contract it signed with the Government in April 2017 to deliver speeds of up to 1,000Mb/s to 300,000 rural homes and businesses. Upon completion, 80% of premises in Ireland will have access to high speed broadband," the statement concluded.