Nokia and Telefonica Germany sign 5G testing MoU

Nokia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telefonica Germany to develop a joint 5G innovation cluster, according to a company release.The companies agreed to test a series of new 5G technologies in Telefonica's research and development lab in Munich, Germany. This will then be followed by a series of live network tests in Berlin with the objective of building a benchmark network with 4.5G 4.9G and 5G technology.

“Our innovation collaboration in Germany follows a global agreement with Nokia to explore technologies on the path to 5G. Having access to Nokia’s latest portfolio will enable pre-testing and understanding new technologies thus helping us to further enhance the user experience in our network,” said Cayetano Carbajo, CTO, Telefónica Germany.

Nokia’s 4.5G, 4.9G technologies will provide increased speed, capacity and improved latency, providing a clear path to 5G. Under the agreement, Nokia will focus on trials that maximize the use of existing network assets and help Telefónica to meet the evolving demand and explore new business opportunities.

“This joint Innovation Cluster is a manifest of our long-standing excellent relationship. We have a strong presence in Telefónica’s radio network in Germany and it is important that we work jointly to innovate on the path to 5G, preparing the network for future demand and business opportunities,” said Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks, Nokia.

Key technologies to be implemented by Nokia in the Innovation Cluster include Massive MIMO for high-throughput, multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) for Ultra-Reliable Low latency Communications (URLLC).