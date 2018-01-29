UK government claims 95% coverage for superfast broadband

The UK government claims that 95% of the UK is now able to receive superfast broadband, thereby delivering on its manifesto pledge. Figures published by Think Broadband show that 95% of the UK population now has the opportunity to access broadband services with speeds of at least 24 Mbps. A £1.7 billion government initiative to roll out superfast broadband connectivity to deemed "…

The UK government claims that 95% of the UK is now able to receive superfast broadband, thereby delivering on its manifesto pledge.

Figures published by Think Broadband show that 95% of the UK population now has the opportunity to access broadband services with speeds of at least 24 Mbps.

A £1.7 billion government initiative to roll out superfast broadband connectivity to deemed "not commercially viable" by the industry has so far reached 4.5 million premises across the country.

"We’ve delivered on our commitment to reach 95% of homes and businesses in the UK, but there’s still more to do in our work building a Britain that’s fit for the future. We’re reaching thousands more premises every single week, and the next commitment is to making affordable, reliable, high speed broadband a legal right to everyone by 2020," said the UK's Secretary of State for communications, Matt Hancock.

Whilst the news will undoubtedly be welcomed by British industry, there remains a significant minority of businesses who are still unable to access adequate broadband services.

“The UK’s broadband roll-out is having a direct impact on local economies, driving the growth of jobs and creating opportunities in the digital economy. It’s very encouraging to see the government investing in and delivering results in an area which is critical for the country’s future.

However, the digital divide goes beyond access to the internet. We have known for a long time that many people still lack the basic digital skills and support networks to make the most of online opportunities. The pace of tech-driven change is now creating a further challenge if we want everyone, no matter where they live, to work and thrive in our digital world throughout their lives," said Rachel Neaman, CEO, of the not-for-profit organisation, The Corsham Institute.

Despite a government initiative to boost the rollout of fibre broadband, the UK still lags behind its European neighbours in fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration, which allows speeds of up to 1 Gbps. It is believed that currently only 3% of the UK has access to FTTH services.

