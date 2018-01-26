Deutsche Telekom presses ahead with rollout of 1Gb network for businesses

Deutsche Telekom is pressing ahead with the second phase of its fibre optic cable rollout for business centres in Germany. The scheme is set to provide 7,600 enterprises with super…

Deutsche Telekom is pressing ahead with the second phase of its fibre optic cable rollout for business centres in Germany. The scheme is set to provide 7,600 enterprises with super-fast, 1Gb fibre broadband services.

“Business parks are at the heart of our fibre-optic build-out strategy. We are thinking nationwide, urban and rural, north, south, east and west. The decisive factor for us is customer demand, and we are pleased to be able to offer our business customers fibre-optic lines in a further 33 communities across the country,” says Hagen Rickmann, director for business customers at Telekom Deutschland.

Deutsche Telekom will lay around 500km of fibre optic cabling, linking businesses directly with the core fibre network. It will use microtrenching technology in 33 towns and cities across Germany.

“We will execute this project quickly and supply the businesses with ultramodern technology, offering them the best infrastructure for the digital transformation. The build-out continues, and our interim goal is to connect 3,000 business parks across Germany to our fiber-optic network (FTTH),” added Rickmann.

Deutsche Telekom invests around €5 billion each year in its network infrastructure. The company operates Europe’s largest fiber-optic network, which is over 450,000 kilometres in length.