Friday, 26 January 2018

Atlantic Broadband increases fibre network with acquisition of FiberLight's Floridian operations

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 26 January 18

Atlantic Bradband's full fibre network now spans the entire eastern seaboard, from Maine to Florida

Atlantic Broadband has signed a deal to buy FiberLight's entire fibre network in Southern Florida, according to a company release. The deal will reportedly double Atlantic Broadband's footprint in the state…

Atlantic Broadband has signed a deal to buy FiberLight's entire fibre network in Southern Florida, according to a company release. The deal will reportedly double Atlantic Broadband's footprint in the state, adding 350 route miles to Atlantic Broadband's existing networks.  

“With interconnections to every major data center and nearly 200 on-net buildings throughout South Florida, acquiring FiberLight’s high quality and high capacity fiber network will cement our position as a leading provider of business communications services in South Florida,” said David Isenberg, Atlantic Broadband president and chief revenue officer.

“We look forward to playing an even greater role in supporting and enabling the innovation and economic growth that has characterised this region,” he added.  

The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval. Assuming it gets the go ahead, Atlantic Broadband expects the deal to be completed within 6 months.

Atlantic Broadband is the US' ninth largest cable operator. Earlier this month, the company acquired Metrocast which – in addition to the FiberLight deal – effectively doubled the reach of its fibre network coverage to 7,000 route miles. The network stretches from the North Atlantic state of Maine, all the way down the eastern seaboard to Southern Florida.

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 