Atlantic Broadband increases fibre network with acquisition of FiberLight's Floridian operations

Atlantic Broadband has signed a deal to buy FiberLight's entire fibre network in Southern Florida, according to a company release. The deal will reportedly double Atlantic Broadband's footprint in the state, adding 350 route miles to Atlantic Broadband's existing networks.

“With interconnections to every major data center and nearly 200 on-net buildings throughout South Florida, acquiring FiberLight’s high quality and high capacity fiber network will cement our position as a leading provider of business communications services in South Florida,” said David Isenberg, Atlantic Broadband president and chief revenue officer.

“We look forward to playing an even greater role in supporting and enabling the innovation and economic growth that has characterised this region,” he added.

The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval. Assuming it gets the go ahead, Atlantic Broadband expects the deal to be completed within 6 months.

Atlantic Broadband is the US' ninth largest cable operator. Earlier this month, the company acquired Metrocast which – in addition to the FiberLight deal – effectively doubled the reach of its fibre network coverage to 7,000 route miles. The network stretches from the North Atlantic state of Maine, all the way down the eastern seaboard to Southern Florida.