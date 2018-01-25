Colt Technology Services strengthens leadership team

UK based network tech firm, Colt Technology Services, has strengthened its leadership team, by appointing Andrew Edison as vice president of its Wholesale division. Edison will report directly to Colt's chief commercial officer…

UK based network tech firm, Colt Technology Services, has strengthened its leadership team, by appointing Andrew Edison as vice president of its Wholesale division. Edison will report directly to Colt's chief commercial officer, Tom Regent. The role will focus on bolstering and innovating Colt's wholesale strategy.

“We are very pleased to welcome Andrew to the team. Andrew joins Colt at an exciting time in our company growth and will play a critical leadership role, enabling Colt to accelerate its ambitions of being the leader in enabling our customers’ digital transformation through agile, on-demand high-bandwidth networking solutions. Andrew’s depth and breadth of experience is significant, as we continue to grow and evolve our relationships in Wholesale,” said Tom Regent, CCO at Colt.

Edison brings more than 25 years of extensive leadership experience to the role. Previously, Edison was senior vice president of sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Level 3/CenturyLink. Edison has also worked at AT&T for 20 years, most recently as region vice president, EMEA, where he led the EMEA enterprise business, driving continued year-on-year growth and cultivating new revenue streams.

“I am excited to join Colt to drive profitable revenue growth, deliver robust global wholesale partnerships and continue Colt’s momentum of providing customers with a superior customer experience. As Colt becomes increasingly global and continues its leadership in high bandwidth networking solutions, SDN and on-demand, I am extremely optimistic about the future with our valued clients and partners,” said Edison.