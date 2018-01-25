Deutsche Telekom, Intel and Huawei complete world's first 5G NR interoperability test

Deutsche Telekom has joined forces with Intel and Huawei to conduct the world's first 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the 3GPP R15 Standard with a commercial base station. The tests utilised Huawei's 5G commercial base station combined with Intel's third generation 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform (MTP)…

Deutsche Telekom has joined forces with Intel and Huawei to conduct the world's first 5G interoperability and development testing (IODT) based on the 3GPP R15 Standard with a commercial base station.

The tests utilised Huawei's 5G commercial base station combined with Intel's third generation 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform (MTP).

”After delivering leading contributions to the 3GPP’s work on 5G standards, Deutsche Telekom, Huawei and Intel moved swiftly to jointly verify implementation progress through standards-based interoperability testing. The success of our test is a significant step on the path to 5G ecosystem maturity and early 5G commercialisation,” Arash Ashouriha, senior vice president of technology innovation at Deutsche Telekom said.

Using Huawei's commercial NR base station and the Intel 5G NR Mobile Trial Platform, the three parties have jointly verified the fundamentals of the new 5G 3GPP NR standard, including new synchronisation, coding, frame structure, and numerology components underlying the interconnection of the NR-compliant terminal and network.

"The success of this testing shows that Huawei and all parties have devoted themselves deeply to the new NR standard. As the standard continues to be updated, Huawei will continue to work with all parties to step up interoperability test and promote the 5G industry maturity process, and to welcome the arrival of the entire industry digitisation,” said Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei’s 5G product line.

The three parties hailed the success of the testing as an important step towards the commercial rollout of 5G services.