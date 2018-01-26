Manx Telecom offers 10Gbps service for businesses on the Isle of Man

Manx Telecom has bolstered its service offering on the Isle of Man to meet growing demand for superfast connectivity from the island's internationally focussed business community. The network upgrade will provide customers across the island with four bandwidth options – 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps…

Manx Telecom has bolstered its service offering on the Isle of Man to meet growing demand for superfast connectivity from the island's internationally focussed business community. The network upgrade will provide customers across the island with four bandwidth options – 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 1Gbps and 10 Gbps.

“We’re offering business connectivity that delivers much more for less. Businesses in all sectors of the Island’s economy need guaranteed high-speed connectivity to process increasing volumes of data as fast, efficiently, and securely as possible. We have listened, and created this new network and new range of Carrier Ethernet products. Customers using our 1Gbps product on a three-year contract will benefit with a cost reduction of up to 27%, a huge saving which demonstrates our commitment to giving Isle of Man businesses great value connectivity," said Stephen Kane, head of products at Manx Telecom.

Kane also believes that the new network upgrade will enable the island to compete more aggressively with other offshore jurisdictions.

"The new products benchmark very strongly on-Island and, equally importantly, are significantly lower than competing offshore jurisdictions such as the Channel Islands, keeping our Island competitive. Our new Carrier Ethernet network and product range is the first step in a new programme of business solutions that will demonstrate our ongoing commitment to all sectors of the Island’s business community to ensure all businesses have access to technology that gives them a competitive edge.”

The new network is built with a fully resilient 100Gbps Ethernet core and Multi-Terabit per second throughput.

Manx Telecoms will be sharing their expertise with the international telecoms community at the Gigabit Access event, later this year. Held from the 10th – 11th April 2018, Gigabit Access will focus on helping operators to develop their networks with emerging and disruptive technologies, and deliver the right technology mix for today's market.

Manx Telecom's CTIO, Kevin Paige, will be taking part in an interactive panel session, looking at the rise of virtualisation technologies and the way in which they are influencing our understanding of access networks.

