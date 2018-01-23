Telefonica launches 5G pilot in 2 Spanish cities

Telefonica is to launch a 5G pilot project in 2 cities in Spain, essentially transforming them into living 5G laboratories. Telefonica will deploy the scheme in the cities of Segovia and Talavera de la Reina…

Telefonica is to launch a 5G pilot project in 2 cities in Spain, essentially transforming them into living 5G laboratories.

Telefonica will deploy the scheme in the cities of Segovia and Talavera de la Reina, in partnership with Nokia and Ericsson. Nokia will work with Telefonica in Segovia and Ericsson will partner Telefonica in Talavera de la Reina.

“With the 5G Technological Cities project, Telefónica is turning the technology of the future into reality and providing a constant service for people. This is why we will perform the technological deployment and use cases in parallel, so that we will serve people with the new technologies, one of Telefónica’s clear objectives,” said Luis Miguel Gilpérez, CEO of Telefónica Spain.

Over the next three years, Telefonica will implement a series of pioneering trials in the cities, including the initial 5G capacity, the deployment of the new 5G network and the development of use cases that allow the citizens and companies of the city to benefit from the advantages of the above technology.

Customers in the two cities can look forward to download speeds of up to 10 Gbps and dramatically reduced latency levels of between 1 and 5 milliseconds. The towns will also see a huge boost in capacity, with the potential for 100 times as many devices to connect to the new network as are currently permitted.