Tuesday, 23 January 2018

UK altnet ITS appoints new CEO

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 23 January 18

Daren Baythorpe formerly served on the board of directors at ITS

UK altnet provider ITS has revealed that former BT Openreach MD, Daren Baythorpe, will pick up the reins as the company's new chief executive officer. Baythorpe originally joined ITS as an advisor to the board in 2016…

UK altnet provider ITS has revealed that former BT Openreach MD, Daren Baythorpe, will pick up the reins as the company's new chief executive officer.

Baythorpe originally joined ITS as an advisor to the board in 2016, before being appointed to the role of managing director in 2017.

“I am delighted to be appointed as Group CEO and I am looking forward to leading the company through the next phase of its development. My priorities will include delivering our strategy, continuing to grow and realise our huge potential in the connectivity marketplace, and delivering on our vision to supply superfast connectivity where it is needed,” said Baythorpe.

“I am keen to capitalise on the incredible work the ITS team has done to establish the company as one of the fastest growing alternative network providers in the UK market, and particularly their work to become an industry front runner of innovative concession agreements with local authorities,” he added.

Baythorpe has considerable experience as an industry leader, having held senior management and advisory positions with leading telecommunications and utility sector companies including BT Consumer, Openreach.

 

