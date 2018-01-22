Cable One brings gigabit fibre to 200 communities in the US

Cable One has announced that it has rolled out its gigabit capable broadband services to 200 towns and cities in the US. The services are now available across 95% of the company's networks…

"Our extensive fibre network deployment and continued investment in improving and expanding our network enables us to provide the speed that our residential and business customers need, while helping to drive economic development in the communities we serve," said Julie Laulis, Cable One president and CEO.

Cable One has invested over $700 million in the last five years on upgrades to its networks. The company offers its residential customers download speeds of between 100 Mbps and 1Gbps.

A recent survey revealed that only 39% of Americans living in rural communities can access broadband speeds in excess for 25Mbps.

"In an effort to eliminate the digital divide in the communities we serve, we envisioned providing every customer in our footprint with access to Gigabit service, no matter where they live," said Laulis.

"We are proud to say we are very close to reaching that goal in our legacy markets and we are thrilled to support the technology needs of the communities we serve – now and in the future."