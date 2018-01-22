Telia Carrier supplies fibre backbone to Costa Rican telco

Telia Carrier has won a contract with the Costa Rican telecommunications provider, Instituto de Electricidad (ICE), to supply supply its global fibre backbone to provide high speed internet access to its customers throughout Central America…

"Working with a leading Tier-1 Internet provider such as Telia Carrier assures our customers a direct secure connection to Internet access with lower latency, and the flexibility they need to grow, as well as more capacity than they need," said German Sanchez, head of the Infrastructure Division of ICE Group.

The move represents an opportunity for Telia Carrier to move into developing markets in Central America. Telia Carrier’s global fibre backbone was the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America. It was also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network.

“ICE has climbed to the next level in the market by connecting its Internet backbone to Telia Carrier’s 100G services.. This capability marks an important step in meeting the growth of market demand and ensuring the development of telecommunications in Costa Rica,” said Edison De Leon, regional director of Latin America and the Caribbean for Telia Carrier.

“By providing DDoS protection integrated with our IPT services, we also provide ICE´s end customers with an inherently high level of protection against malicious attacks,” he added.

State run ICE enjoys a total monopoly in Costa Rica in both fixed line and mobile broadband services, making Costa Rica one of the least liberalised telecoms markets in Central America.