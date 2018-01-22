Ofcom reveals the UK's worst performing operators for customer service

The UK telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has revealed the most complained about telecoms and pay TV service providers. TalkTalk earned the crown of being the most complained about broadband provider…

TalkTalk earned the crown of being the most complained about broadband provider, registering a total of 30 complaints per 100,000 customers. The industry average was just 18 complaints per 100,000 customers.

“We’re shining a light on how different providers perform, and it’s clear many need to up their game on service quality and complaints handling," said Jane Rumble, Ofcom’s director of consumer policy.

The Post Office topped the list for fixed line telephone operators, with 24 complaints per 100,000 customers. TalkTalk and PlusNet were joint second in this category with 21 complaints per 100,000 customers each.

Of the mobile operators, Vodafone topped the list of most complained about providers, with 10 complaints per 100,000 customers. BT (9) was second and TalkTalk (8) was third.

The latest report by Ofcom logged complaints raised in the third quarter of 2017. Overall, the report found that there was a slight increase in the total number of complaints between the second and third quarters of 2017.

The least complained about of the big operators was Sky, logging just 7 complaints per 100,000 for broadband, 6 complaints for fixed line telephone services and 2 complaints for its Pay TV services.