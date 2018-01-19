Ultra-fast subsea cable to link US and Australasia by June 2018

Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP and TE SubCom have announced that the Hawaiki Trans Pacific Cable System is now more than 50% complete. The project will be completed by June 2018, according to a company release. “The start of 2018 finds Hawaiki closer and closer to ready for service&rdquo…

Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP and TE SubCom have announced that the Hawaiki Trans Pacific Cable System is now more than 50% complete. The project will be completed by June 2018, according to a company release.



“The start of 2018 finds Hawaiki closer and closer to ready for service”, said Remi Galasso, CEO of Hawaiki.

“Landing the cable in its home country represents a major event for our team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our New Zealand partners for their continuous support. Hawaiki will bring huge benefits to New Zealand in terms of greater connectivity to Australia and the US, security of supply, diversity and increased business opportunities for the Telecom and IT industries,” he added.

Hawaiki progress update

Hawaiki's US domestic section between Oregon and Hawaii was completed in the last quarter of 2017, with its full FCC licence being granted in December 2017.

Construction of the international section, stretching from Hawaii to Australia and New Zealand via the South Pacific chain, was begun in late 2017. Cable landing in the Pacific Island of American Samoa is scheduled for March 2018.

TE SubCom’s cable-laying vessel is anchored in Auckland, poised to begin marine activities for the New Zealand leg of the transoceanic cable system later this month.

Hawaiki will provide more than 43Tb of new capacity between Australasia, The Pacific Island Nations and North America. It will be the first and only carrier neutral cable system linking these destinations.

“We’re proud of the progress to date on the Hawaiki system and look forward to it being ready for service later this year. The project showcases the SubCom team’s expertise in the transpacific market and has been a great example of the kind of partnership that results in a successful venture,” said Chris Carobene, vice president, Marine Services, TE SubCom.

Catch up with all the latest developments from the EMEA subsea cable sector at this year's Submarine Networks Europe 2018 event. Click here for more information