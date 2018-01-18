Milton Keynes revealed as first town to receive gigabit fibre from Vodafone and CityFibre

Vodafone and CityFibre have announced that Milton Keynes will be the first UK town to receive its gigabit capable, fibre to the home (FTTH) services. The project will see CityFibre invest £40 million in broadband infrastructure in Milton Keynes. “We are delighted that Milton Keynes has been selected as the first city in this full fibre roll-out by Vodafone and CityFibre. As a modern city that prides itself on its smart city ambitions and projects…

“We are delighted that Milton Keynes has been selected as the first city in this full fibre roll-out by Vodafone and CityFibre. As a modern city that prides itself on its smart city ambitions and projects, we are perfectly positioned to make the most of this major private investment in our digital infrastructure. We know that the city will get behind this project to ensure that every home and business unlocks their digital potential,” said Cllr Peter Marland, leader at Milton Keynes Council.

Milton Keynes is the first of 12 cities that have been earmarked to receive gigabit capable fibre broadband from the Vodafone / CityFibre partnership. The pair revealed in November that they will be spending £500 million to bring fibre broadband services to 1 million people across 12 towns and cities in the UK.

The transformative potential of gigabit capable broadband on the local economy of Milton Keynes is significant.

"By using fibre-optic cables for every stage of the connection from the customer’s home to the Internet, Vodafone will be able to provide residents of Milton Keynes with extremely fast and reliable broadband services capable of Gigabit speeds (1,000 mbps). At that speed, hospitals will be able to download a 2 gigabyte CT scan in just 17 seconds instead of 11 minutes over a standard broadband connection and film fans will be able to download the latest 25 gigabyte Ultra-HD blockbuster in 8.5 minutes instead of 6 hours," read a statement from Vodafone.

Vodafone and CityFibre have yet to reveal the locations of the other 11 cities that will be selected to receive ultrafast broadband services.

In their 2017 manifesto, the UK government pledged to connect 10 million premises to FTTH networks by 2022. The Vodafone and CityFibre initiative will deliver 5 million of these connections by the time phase 2 of the project is compete.

“The partnership between Vodafone and CityFibre aims to tackle the huge problem the UK faces in terms of digital inadequacy and will help fulfil our vision of a Gigabit Britain. We are at the early stages of creating the Gigabit fibre network that the UK needs and deserves, and with the announcement of Milton Keynes as our first project we are well on our way to making this vision a reality. Full speed ahead,” said Greg Mesch, chief executive at CityFibre.

