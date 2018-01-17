BT launches UK's first guaranteed 100 Mbps service

BT has become the first broadband retailer to offer a guaranteed speed of 100 Mbps to its customers, according to a company statement. BT will launch two superfast packages…

BT has become the first broadband retailer to offer a guaranteed speed of 100 Mbps to its customers, according to a company statement.

BT will launch two superfast packages, with speeds of up to 152 Mbps and 314 Mbps respectively. Customers who sign up for either of these packages will receive compensation if their download speed falls below 100 Mbps.

“We are the first and only company to guarantee speeds of 100Mbps for our customers, even at peak times when people really need their broadband to deliver," said Marc Allera, chief executive of BT Consumer.

“Ultrafast technology is going to be a vital part of a transformation in the speed that our customers receive. Whether it is six in the evening or six in the morning, with Ultrafast Fibre everyone can be online at the same time, streaming, downloading and gaming," he added.

The UK's first 100 Mbps guaranteed service comes at a cost however, with monthly prices starting at £54.99.

BT will gradually roll out this service across its network. Currently, it is only available to 250,000 people in the UK.

