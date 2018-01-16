Ooredoo brings fibre broadband to 77,000 homes in Oman

Ooredoo has boosted its superfast fibre broadband network, brining gigabit services to 77,000 more homes across Oman. “We have always made our customers&rsquo…

Ooredoo has boosted its superfast fibre broadband network, brining gigabit services to 77,000 more homes across Oman.

“We have always made our customers’ needs and growing digital trends a top priority when launching products or services. We continue our efforts to provide customers with the best internet services and cater to different requirements. Every family member will be able to benefit and enjoy unlimited streaming, downloads, uploads, gaming, chatting and more, to stay connected with friends and family,” said Feras bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo.

Ooredoo's networks boast speeds of up to 1 Gbps and are bringing gigabit services to customers throughout Oman. The latest expansion project improved services in the towns of Batinah, Dakhliyah, Sharqiyah, Dhofar and in the capital, Muscat.

Ooredoo is leading the roll out of fibre broadband services in Oman and across the Middle East, and was recently awarded the Broadband Pioneer Award for its work in Qatar, at the World Commnication Awards. The company has rolled out fibre broadband services to 71% of households in Qatar.

Ooredoo now has operations in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Iraq, establishing it as a key player in the Middle East's telecoms sector.