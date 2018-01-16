Voneus acquires SugarNet to boost rural broadband reach in the UK

Rural broadband specialists Voneus has today acquired superfast local ISP SugarNet. The move will boost Voneus' reach to 50 towns and villages across the UK. “SugarNet and Voneus have always had very similar missions &ndash…

Rural broadband specialists Voneus has today acquired superfast local ISP SugarNet. The move will boost Voneus' reach to 50 towns and villages across the UK.

“SugarNet and Voneus have always had very similar missions – to bring superfast broadband services to those UK communities that fall outside the reach of today’s fixed networks and are left frustrated by poor internet speeds,” said Steve Leighton, CEO of Voneus.

“By joining forces, we are in an even greater position to develop new services and bring yet more communities into the high speed digital age,” he added.

The acquisition will extend Voneus' reach in rural communities around the UK, particularly in Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and the Gower peninsula, South Wales.

The deal represents the next step in Voneus' expansion strategy. Three months ago, Voneus’ acquired Cotswold Wireless, in an attempt to become the UK’s leading rural broadband provider. In June 2017, Voneus secured £5.3 million of funding to enable it to continue its expansion.

Voneus' fixed line, high speed broadband brings speeds of 35 Mbps to customers in hard to reach areas of the UK. The UK government has repeatedly stated its aim to improve rural connectivity across the county.

Boosting connectivity for Britain's rural population is a hot topic in the UK, with the government coming under increasing pressure to make funds available for rural expansion projects.

This will be a key area of debate at this year's Connected Britain event. Boasting a meticulously constructed conference agenda Connected Britain will bring together the key stake holders in Britain's broadband sector.