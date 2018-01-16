Telekom Malaysia signs fibre deal to boost connectivity

Telekom Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the roll out of full fibre networks in Malaysia. “This collaboration will capitalise on the combined strength of both government…

Telekom Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to accelerate the roll out of full fibre networks in Malaysia.

“This collaboration will capitalise on the combined strength of both government-linked companies (GLCs) in terms of reach, infrastructure and expertise,” read a statement to the Malaysian stock exchange from the two firms.

The Malaysian government has publicly stated its desire to double the speed of its metropolitan networks while simultaneously expanding the reach of its rural networks.

“The MoU is subject to a definitive agreement to be signed between the parties upon finalisation of the commercial terms. Further announcements will be made in due course, as and when appropriate,” the statement added.

Malaysia has seen slow growth in the number of customers taking up its fixed line high speed broadband, in part due to the success of mobile internet services in the country.

Earlier this month, a new Internet Service Provider, ConnectME, emerged onto the Malaysian market, offering ultrafast connectivity exclusively through mobile infrastructure. ConnectMe promised Malaysians 100% coverage throughout the country with maximum download speeds of 15 Mbps.