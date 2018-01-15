Deutsche Telekom brings superfast broadband to 358,000 new customers

Deutsche Telekom has connected 358,000 people to superfast broadband in 2018, thanks to its network vectoring programme. The programme has dramatically boosted speeds in Deutsche Telekom's fibre to the curb networks…

The programme has bought super fast broadband services to 207 cities throughout Germany, according to a company release. In 2018 the towns of Geislingen (9,000 households), Henstedt-Ulzburg (8,000 households), and Kamen (8,300 households), have all been upgraded to superfast services.

Deutsche Telekom is focussing on expanding its coverage to rural communities.

"We aren't only building information superhighways between major metropolises and population centres; our network also extends to the countryside. We are the only company pursuing comprehensive broadband expansion," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.

"Some of our upgrade projects serve tens of thousands of households, while others serve just a handful. For us, every line counts. In Chemnitz, Erfurt, and Ulm, but also in Bergen an der Dumme, Hutthurm, and Puderbach."

Deutsche Telekom defines superfast broadband as a minimum speed of 100 Mbps for downloads and 40 Mbps for uploads.

The next FTTC commissioning wave will take place on the 15th February 2018.