"Broadband First" as Trump plans to boost coverage in rural America

President Trump says he intends to "level the playing field" for US farmers as he unveils plans to boost broadband coverage across rural America.

Speaking at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 99th Annual Conference, Trump said that improving broadband coverage was essential to help US farmers compete with international players.

“Today, the task force is releasing its final report and I am taking action,” President Trump said. “The task force heard from farmers that broadband internet access is an issue of vital concern to their communities and businesses,” he said.

Trump intends to sign two presidential orders which will free up funding for improving broadband coverage in the US.

These presidential orders will simultaneously force the Department of the Interior to allocate a portion of its resource budget to upgrading broadband infrastructure and help to streamline the installation process by standardising kit used for installing antennae on federal buildings.

The move has been met with approval by the US telecoms industry, who are keen to reduce the costs associated with providing broadband coverage across such an enormous territory as the continental US.

“The focus on broadband deployment reflects a national imperative to ensure every American can be connected, no matter where we live. This “broadband first” approach is an important step toward our shared goal of serving the connectivity needs of America’s rural communities. Going forward, America’s broadband providers will continue working with the Administration and Congress to ensure sufficient direct federal funds are set aside to help build and upgrade network infrastructure, to dismantle and streamline burdensome and costly regulations, and to level the regulatory playing field across the entire internet ecosystem, bringing long-needed parity to our marketplace and clarity to the consumers we serve,” said US Telecom CEO Jonathan Spalter, in a statement to the press.