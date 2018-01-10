New UK Digital Minister as May shuffles the pack

Margot James MP has been promoted to Minister of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the government's latest cabinet reshuffle. Former Minister…

Margot James MP has been promoted to Minister of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in the government's latest cabinet reshuffle.

Former Minister, Matt Hancock, has been promoted to Secretary of State for Culture.

James will be tasked with delivering on a number of challenging initiatives, not least the speeding up of the provision of fibre to the home (FTTH) services to residential and business properties across the country.

The UK government has publicly stated its aim to provide superfast broadband (speeds of 24Mbps or more) for at least 95% of UK premises and universal access to basic broadband (speeds of at least 2Mbps).

With Britain lagging behind its European neighbours on the FTTH front, James will certainly have her work cut out for her.

James will also need to grapple with Britain's 5G testing facilities, as the UK looks to establish itself as a first adopter of the new technology.

James was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and was originally elected as an MP for Stourbridge in May 2010. She was re-elected in 2015 with an increased majority.