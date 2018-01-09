BSO acquires wireless connectivity specialist Apsara Networks

Global network provider BSO has acquired wireless connectivity specialist firm, Apsara Networks, according to a company release. BSO will integrate Apsara’s wireless microwave technology into its fibre…

Global network provider BSO has acquired wireless connectivity specialist firm, Apsara Networks, according to a company release.

BSO will integrate Apsara’s wireless microwave technology into its fibre-optic global network, thereby solidifying its position as a provider of electronic trading connectivity to exchanges and market makers. Apsara’s wireless microwave network connects some of the world’s most important liquidity venues, including its New Jersey route spanning Nasdaq, NYSE and BATS.

“The acquisition of Apsara Networks enables us to offer unrivalled low-latency access, network resiliency and enhanced managed services to clients across established and emerging markets. Being able to deliver the next generation of trading infrastructure through this acquisition truly cements our market-leading position. Abry’s proven experience and additional capital has been pivotal to making this deal happen, and to providing us with the resources needed to accelerate our future expansion plans,” said Michael Ourabah, founder and CEO of BSO.

Boston-based private equity fund Abry Partners has taken a minority investment in BSO to provide capital for the Apsara acquisition, and to facilitate further investment to enhance customer service and support systems.

“BSO is an industry front-runner with a renowned reputation for innovation in low-latency connectivity and managed services. We are thrilled about this investment, particularly as demand for new fintech solutions is expected to grow significantly in the coming years,” said Nicolas Massard, partner at Abry.