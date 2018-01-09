Synchronoss welcomes new CMO to the team

Cloud based technology firm Synchronoss Technologies has appointed Mary Clark as its new chief marketing officer and executive vice president of product. Clark brings more than 25 years of mobile industry experience to the role. "I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Mary for more than seven years…

Cloud based technology firm Synchronoss Technologies has appointed Mary Clark as its new chief marketing officer and executive vice president of product. Clark brings more than 25 years of mobile industry experience to the role.

"I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Mary for more than seven years, and have seen firsthand the impact, respect and influence she has built in the industry. I can personally attest to not only her talent, but also her warm and engaging character,” said Glenn Lurie, chief executive officer and president of Synchronoss.

“Mary will be an exceptional addition, and a phenomenal fit within our existing executive team. She is a world-class leader and we are thrilled to welcome her and know she will be a strategic driver of our future success,” he added.

Prior to joining Synchronoss, Clark served as chief corporate relations officer and chief of staff at Syniverse. Previously, she acted as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of roaming. During her tenure, she was a key player across many areas of the business: from running global financial settlements and delivering the first real-time intelligence solutions to the roaming market, to leading a successful acquisition and merger with MACH of Luxemburg. Additionally, in 2017 Clark was awarded a Silver Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of America for a campaign that put Syniverse in the centre of the discussion for mobile engagement for brands and enterprises.

Speaking on her appointment, Clark said: “Synchronoss is uniquely positioned to capitalize on a wealth of new opportunity in the Telecom, Media and Technology industries. Its market-leading offers in cloud, messaging and digital transformation have the power to disrupt and revolutionise how carriers and technology companies engage, monetise, and retain their customers. Synchronoss has a long and proud history in achieving real differentiation through high quality customer experience. I am proud to work with Glenn and his executive team to keep Synchronoss at the forefront as the partner technology companies need to drive growth in this dynamic ecosystem.”