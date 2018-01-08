Verizon acquires automated threat hunting firm Niddel

US firm Verizon has acquired Niddel Corp in a move aimed at sharpening the company's focus on security and automated threat hunting, according to a company release. The acquisition will help Verizon expand into security markets by harnessing Niddel's expertise in the sector…

US firm Verizon has acquired Niddel Corp in a move aimed at sharpening the company's focus on security and automated threat hunting, according to a company release.

The acquisition will help Verizon expand into security markets by harnessing Niddel's expertise in the sector.

“Using machine learning to improve information accuracy significantly reduces false positives and significantly improves our detection and response capabilities,” said Alexander Schlager, Verizon’s executive director for security services.

“Niddel’s Magnet software is an innovative threat-hunting system, and we look forward to integrating this automated solution into the already robust set of managed security services offered by Verizon.”

Niddel’s advanced technology and services will soon be integrated into, and enhance, Verizon’s existing offerings.

"Verizon is the perfect partner to accelerate our long-term vision of delivering automation and intelligence solutions through machine learning to more organisations throughout the world,” said Felipe Boucas, CEO of Niddel.

Verizon's share price on the New York Stock Exchange has been growing steadily over the last few months, from a low of $44.11 on the 15th November 2017, to $52.24 today. While the financial details of the deal were not made public, Verizon's share price has remained steady since the acquisition.