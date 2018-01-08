US Internet Association to join the fight against net neutrality ruling

US based lobbying group The Internet Association has said it intends to intervene in the current legal battle surrounding net neutrality. In a company statement, The Internet Association's president and CEO…

US based lobbying group The Internet Association has said it intends to intervene in the current legal battle surrounding net neutrality.

In a company statement, The Internet Association's president and CEO, Michael Beckerman, said that the recent judgement in the Restoring Internet Freedom Order was contrary to the wishes of "the majority" of American citizens.

“The final version of Chairman Pai’s rule, as expected, dismantles popular net neutrality protections for consumers. This rule defies the will of a bipartisan majority of Americans and fails to preserve a free and open internet.

Beckerman said that the Internet Association would consider legal action to overturn the existing verdict.

"The Internet Association intends to act as an intervenor in judicial action against this order and, along with our member companies, will continue our push to restore strong, enforceable net neutrality protections through a legislative solution.”

The internet Association claims firms such as Amazon, Google and Facebook among its members and will therefore wield significant clout on Capitol Hill.

The Internet Association said it would continue to advocate for what it called "real net neutrality legislation" in the coming months.

"Real net neutrality legislation should be bipartisan and have input from other stakeholders, including the user community, public interest groups, and industry. Internet Association has and will continue to work with all stakeholders in every relevant venue to ensure consumers are protected," added Beckerman.