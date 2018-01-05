Polycom to acquire VoiP firm Obihai Technology

Polycom has announced a deal to acquire VoiP specialists Obihai Technology, according to a company statement. Obihai Technology is a key developer of software and hardware for VoIP endpoints. The strategic addition of the business will allow Polycom to compete more effectively in the global voice market…

Polycom has announced a deal to acquire VoiP specialists Obihai Technology, according to a company statement.

Obihai Technology is a key developer of software and hardware for VoIP endpoints. The strategic addition of the business will allow Polycom to compete more effectively in the global voice market.

“The strategic acquisition of the Obihai team and its software platform allows Polycom to surge forward on our strategy to deliver the best and most human-to-human experience in our audio and video solutions,” said Mary McDowell, Polycom CEO.

“Looking ahead to 2018 and beyond, the addition of Obihai will immediately open new markets and revenue opportunities for Polycom. The combined development team will enable Polycom to bring our great products to customers faster,” she added.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 and reflects Polycom’s focus on expanding the availability of high-quality Polycom desktop phones to a broader range of customers and partners.

The deal was approved by Obihai's board of directors, who said that the deal was in the company's long term interests.

“Polycom is a proven leader for delivering products with outstanding audio quality and universal interoperability in the open-standard SIP market for VoIP endpoints. When combined with Polycom, Obihai’s product and cloud-services engineering expertise will be a powerful advantage for Polycom’s partners and their customers in an increasingly competitive market,” said Jan Fandrianto, Obihai founder and CEO.

After completion of the deal, Polycom will increase the number of cloud-based capabilities and Analog Terminal Adapter solutions in its portfolio.