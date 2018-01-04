Sprint appoints new president and CFO

US telco Sprint has appointed telecom and cable industry executive Michel Combes as its president and chief financial officer. Combes is also expected to be elected to the board of directors at a later date…

US telco Sprint has appointed telecom and cable industry executive Michel Combes as its president and chief financial officer. Combes is also expected to be elected to the board of directors at a later date.

Combes will pick up the reins at Sprint from the 6th January 2018 and will report to the company's CEO, Marcelo Claure.

"Michel is an extremely capable and accomplished global telecom and cable industry leader and I know bringing him on board will help to accelerate our progress as Sprint begins the next chapter of our transformation," said Claure. "He is a visionary executive with a proven track record of successfully transforming leading telecom and media companies and will help us to execute our strategic plan and strengthen our team."

Combes has enjoyed an illustrious 30-year career in the global telecoms and cabling sectors. Most recently, Combes served as CEO and COO of Altice, and chairman and CEO of SFR Group, a leading French telecommunications and media company. During his tenure, he led the company through the integration of newly acquired US businesses, developed significant partnerships and media rights to bring exciting and in-demand content to its customers.

Combes has also served as CEO of Vodafone Europe and chairman and CEO of TDF, a French tower company.

Combes' appointment comes a month after the departure of Sprint's COO Gunther Ottendorfer, who resigned from his post in order to return to his native Austria.