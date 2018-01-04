Idea Cellular to raise $1.1 billion in equity ahead of Vodafone India merger

India's Idea Cellular plans to raise an additional $1.1 billion in equity in the run up to its proposed merger with Vodafone India. A total of $425 million will be made through a preferential allotment to the Aditya Birla Group…

The Aditya Birla Group will increase its stake in Idea cellular from 42% to 47%, on a fully diluted basis after the preferential allotment. The group could increase its stake still further in the coming weeks.

As yet, Idea Cellular has not specified how it will raise the remaining funds.

The funds will be used to strengthen Idea Cellular's balance sheet before it is merged with Vodafone India in a deal that is expected to complete later in 2018.

Once the merger completes later in the year, Vodafone Group will own approximately 47% of the newly formed entity, while the Aditya Birla Group will own 26%.