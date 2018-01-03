Nokia, T-Mobile and Intel complete 5G testing in the US

Nokia has joined forces with T-Mobile and Intel to complete its latest round of ambitious 5G testing. The group reached a major milestone in their 5G collaboration by bringing a 28 GHz outdoor 5G commercial radio system on air in the busy downtown corridor of Bellevue in Washington state…
Nokia has joined forces with T-Mobile and Intel to complete its latest round of ambitious 5G testing. The group reached a major milestone in their 5G collaboration by bringing a 28 GHz outdoor 5G commercial radio system on air in the busy downtown corridor of Bellevue in Washington state, according to a company release.
"The path to 5G is paved with tremendous endeavour and innovative milestones such as our achievement with T-Mobile in Bellevue. T-Mobile takes great technological strides in its network evolution and Nokia is proud be a key partner on this journey," said Ricky Corker, head of North America for Nokia.
The testing was conducted on a 28 GHz radio in a field test environment using the Nokia 5G commercial AirScale solution and the 5G Mobile Trial Platform (MTP) from Intel, enabling T-Mobile to deploy its first inter-vendor 5G network.
The tests represent a key step in bringing 5G development from a theoretical environment into the real world.
"We're laser focused on building a nationwide 5G network for mobility, one that uses multiple spectrum bands, and launching field trials for mmWave spectrum is an important step forward," said Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile.
Nokia will be demonstrating its 5G capability on the AirScale platform at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, later this year.
