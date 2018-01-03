Nokia, T-Mobile and Intel complete 5G testing in the US

Nokia has joined forces with T-Mobile and Intel to complete its latest round of ambitious 5G testing. The group reached a major milestone in their 5G collaboration by bringing a 28 GHz outdoor 5G commercial radio system on air in the busy downtown corridor of Bellevue in Washington state…

"The path to 5G is paved with tremendous endeavour and innovative milestones such as our achievement with T-Mobile in Bellevue. T-Mobile takes great technological strides in its network evolution and Nokia is proud be a key partner on this journey," said Ricky Corker, head of North America for Nokia.

The testing was conducted on a 28 GHz radio in a field test environment using the Nokia 5G commercial AirScale solution and the 5G Mobile Trial Platform (MTP) from Intel, enabling T-Mobile to deploy its first inter-vendor 5G network.

The tests represent a key step in bringing 5G development from a theoretical environment into the real world.

"We're laser focused on building a nationwide 5G network for mobility, one that uses multiple spectrum bands, and launching field trials for mmWave spectrum is an important step forward," said Neville Ray, CTO of T-Mobile.

Nokia will be demonstrating its 5G capability on the AirScale platform at the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, later this year.