Hyperoptic's CEO awarded CBE for services to the digital economy

Hyperoptic's CEO, Dana Tobak, has been awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year's Honours list, for services to the digital economy.

“To be recognised in the New Year’s Honours list is very humbling. I would like to thank my business partner and Hyperoptic’s co-founder, Boris Ivanovic, for his inspiration and on-going support. I would also like to thank my team for their commitment and phenomenal work that is enabling the Hyperoptic vision," said Dana Tobak, CEO of Hyperoptic.

Hyperoptic is the UK’s largest residential gigabit broadband provider and 2017 has been a busy year for the company.

“The last year has been transformative for Hyperoptic and the broadband sector. I would like to commend both the government and Ofcom for their appreciation of the impact that alternative networks providers, like Hyperoptic, can have in moving the UK towards a gigabit nation. Their work in ensuring the right market conditions for industry growth and increased investment will expedite the rollout of full fibre, which benefits the nation’s citizens and the digital economy,” Tobak added.

Tobak was also shortlisted for the CEO of the Year at the World Communication Awards in November 2017.

Speaking after the event, Steve Holford, CCO at Hyperoptic said: “The WCA recognise businesses and people that are ‘world leading’ – setting the best practice example on a global level. We are thrilled that our founder and CEO has been recognised as one of the leading telecoms CEO in the world – Dana’s vision, energy and determination drives the success of Hyperoptic and we are behind her 100%.”

Hyperoptic currently provides gigabit broadband services across 28 UK towns and cities. It’s on track to make its hyperfast broadband service available to two million homes by 2022 with this figure set to rise to five million by 2025.