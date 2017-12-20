UK government releases details of its 5G Innovation Network

The UK government has awarded a contract to create and deliver its national 5G Innovation Network. The contract was awarded to a consortium led by Cambridge Wireless, the Knowledge Transfer Network and the TM Forum. The 5G Innovation Network will bring together and market the UK’s 5G eco-system - including the national DCMS Testbed and Trials programme along with other business…

The UK government has awarded a contract to create and deliver its national 5G Innovation Network.

The contract was awarded to a consortium led by Cambridge Wireless, the Knowledge Transfer Network and the TM Forum.

The 5G Innovation Network will bring together and market the UK’s 5G eco-system - including the national DCMS Testbed and Trials programme along with other business-led 5G initiatives. It will also work with the Department of International Trade (DIT) on a conduit for overseas partners wishing to invest in UK 5G.

“TM Forum is delighted to play a key role in the development of the UK5G Innovation Network, which is underpinned by our commitment to connect digital ecosystems in a variety of settings around the world. Exposing this learning in the UK and amplifying experience from the UK to the rest of the world is at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to working with CW, KTN and 5G-In’s partner organisations on establishing the UK’s position as a leading developer of 5G technology,” said Nik Willetts, CEO of TM Forum.

In the recent DCMS 5G Prospectus, Matt Hancock (Minister of State for Digital) comments on the importance of 5G, stating “the 5G Testbeds & Trials Programme will harness the power of fast changing technology and further the UK’s leadership”.

The report explains how the programme will make use of areas where the UK has a competitive advantage such as engineering talent, and its rich ecosystem of relevant technology companies, both large and small.

Due to launch in early 2018 the UK5G Innovation Network will support this phased activity, including the numerous private sector 5G projects and other relevant government funded projects. It will operate autonomously from Government and at its heart will be an independent Advisory Board, which will inform and review the operations of the Network, provide a leadership focus for the UK 5G ecosystem, and provide advice to Government as it further develops national 5G programmes.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the UK to build and enhance its position in the implementation of the next generation of mobile communication - and the end-goal is to help these technologies rapidly transform our societies and economic performance. CW is known for it’s rich mix of members and supporters so to be able to engage the CW community in this significant innovation programme is a huge opportunity both for the CW organisation and for its membership. I’m looking forward to seeing the progress during the coming months,” said CEO of Cambridge Wireless, Bob Driver.